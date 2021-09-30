CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday has sun for Los Angeles — 3 ways to make the most of it

Los Angeles News Beat
 5 days ago

(LOS ANGELES, CA) A sunny Thursday is here for Los Angeles, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Los Angeles:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hLhH_0cCliDl300

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

