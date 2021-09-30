St. Louis Daily Weather Forecast
ST. LOUIS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0