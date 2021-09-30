Austin Weather Forecast
AUSTIN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 85 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0