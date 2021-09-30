CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin Weather Forecast

Austin Post
Austin Post
 5 days ago

AUSTIN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hLhH_0cCliA6s00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 85 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

With Austin Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

