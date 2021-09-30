Denver Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DENVER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Slight Chance of Rain Showers then Mostly Cloudy
- High 61 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
