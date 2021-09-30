CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Day Weather Forecast For San Diego

 5 days ago

SAN DIEGO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0cClhxxK00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

