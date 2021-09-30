CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Weather Forecast

Las Vegas News Beat
Las Vegas News Beat
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0cClhw4b00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Las Vegas News Beat

Las Vegas News Beat

Las Vegas, NV
813
Followers
514
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

With Las Vegas News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy