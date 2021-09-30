CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Thursday set for rain in San Antonio — 3 ways to make the most of it

San Antonio News Alert
San Antonio News Alert
 5 days ago

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) Thursday is set to be rainy in San Antonio, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for San Antonio:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0cClhoG100

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
San Antonio News Alert

San Antonio News Alert

San Antonio, TX
655
Followers
530
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Antonio News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy