Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather Forecast

Chicago Digest
Chicago Digest
 5 days ago

CHICAGO, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X42JE_0cClhnNI00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 70 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Chicago, IL
Chicago Digest

Chicago Digest

Chicago, IL
