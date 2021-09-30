Chicago Weather Forecast

CHICAGO, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 77 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 70 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



