Weather Forecast For Houston
HOUSTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
