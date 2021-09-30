Weather Forecast For Houston

HOUSTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 83 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



