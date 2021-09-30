CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Detroit

 5 days ago

DETROIT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ee62H_0cClhRuC00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 73 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

