CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Weather Forecast

Crooked River Chronicle
Crooked River Chronicle
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0cClhJ5c00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly Sunny

    • High 69 °F, low
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
Crooked River Chronicle

Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland, OH
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay informed with the latest news, from politics to local education, government and sports, in the greater Cleveland area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy