Cleveland Weather Forecast

CLEVELAND, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Mostly Sunny High 69 °F, low Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 25 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.