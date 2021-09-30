Cleveland Weather Forecast
CLEVELAND, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Mostly Sunny
- High 69 °F, low
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
