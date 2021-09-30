CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

Manhattan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Manhattan Echo
Manhattan Echo
 5 days ago

MANHATTAN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0cClhHKA00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Manhattan Echo

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(MANHATTAN, NY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Manhattan Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
MANHATTAN, NY
Manhattan Echo

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(MANHATTAN, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Manhattan. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan Echo

Manhattan Echo

Manhattan, NY
3K+
Followers
922
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

With Manhattan Echo, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy