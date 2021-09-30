CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Lincoln Daily
Lincoln Daily
 5 days ago

LINCOLN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0cClhEfz00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lincoln Daily

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lincoln. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln Daily

Thursday sun alert in Lincoln — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(LINCOLN, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lincoln. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln Daily

Lincoln, NE
1K+
Followers
869
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

At Lincoln Daily, you get the local Nebraska news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy