San Mateo, CA

San Mateo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Peninsula Digest
 5 days ago

SAN MATEO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0cClhDnG00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stay up-to-date with local breaking news spanning the Peninsula from San Bruno to San Mateo, including local politics, sports, community events, and arts and culture.

