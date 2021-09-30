Qualcomm adds apps, functions, members to smart cities IoT accelerator

US embedded chip giant Qualcomm reasserted its smart city ambitions with an update of its IoT Services Suite platform. It was actually launched last year but with insufficient fanfare for us to cover it. Maybe Qualcomm deliberately kept it quiet to give it a chance to find its feet, but progress has apparently been good enough to warrant a special press release now. IoT as-a-Service (IoTaaS) isn’t a term coined by Qualcomm but it is a concept the company seems keep to be strongly associated with.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO