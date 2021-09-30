Qualcomm adds apps, functions, members to smart cities IoT accelerator
Qualcomm has said its smart cities accelerator project has expanded to over 400 members. Industrial 5G system integrator Booz Allen Hamilton, which works with the US military and government, is among the new joiners. Meanwhile, Qualcomm said its IoT services suite has expanded to cover more than 30 vertical industry segments since launching about a year ago, and now comes with enhanced platform features to deliver additional capabilities.enterpriseiotinsights.com
Comments / 0