San Jose, CA

Thursday has sun for San Jose — 3 ways to make the most of it

San Jose Sentinel
San Jose Sentinel
 5 days ago

(SAN JOSE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Jose. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for San Jose:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0cClgu3g00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

San Jose Sentinel

San Jose Sentinel

San Jose, CA
