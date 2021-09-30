CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland Daily Weather Forecast

Oakland Observer
Oakland Observer
 5 days ago

OAKLAND, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

City
Oakland, CA
Oakland Observer

Oakland Observer

Oakland, CA
