Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth Weather Forecast

Tarrant County Today
Tarrant County Today
 5 days ago

FORT WORTH, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0cClgpe300

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Fort Worth and all of Tarrant County, including local politics, events, arts, culture and more.

