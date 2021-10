If you did not or do not sing to your little ones on a daily basis, you must start! The song I sang to my babies when they were little has always been 'You are my sunshine.' I'm sure they remember momma getting them ready for bed, singing (horribly no doubt) that to them as they stared back at me as if I were Celine Dion, the greatest singer in the world.

