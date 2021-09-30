4-Day Weather Forecast For Portland
PORTLAND, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Light rain during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
