4-Day Weather Forecast For Portland

PORTLAND, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Light rain during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 66 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



