Opinion: Easy to see why they don’t like books

At the end of September, professor Burdett “Bird” Loomis succumbed to cancer in his Lawrence home. I run the Washington, D.C., internship program that Bird started. Since his passing, I have come to realize there are countless people who also feel that their relationship with Bird was deeply important. For many, like me, he helped launch their careers. For others, he was a valued friend or colleague. For some, he supported their artwork. Understand, his home is almost a gallery, with art placed in every nook and corner. What was so unique, is that any artwork you pointed to, Bird could tell you the artist and how he and his wife, Michel, likely knew that person.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO