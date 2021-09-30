CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Easy to see why they don’t like books

 6 days ago

Here’s what happened when Ruby Bridges went to school in 1960. Four federal marshals escorted her. She walked through a mob of outraged white people. They called her names. They threatened to poison her. And to lynch her. They held up a small casket with a black doll inside. One Southern belle explained to a reporter why she and other New Orleanians felt it necessary to come out first thing in the morning and scream at a 6-year-old girl. “We’re white people,” she shrieked. “We don’t want to go to school with n*s!”

Miami Herald

Life in America is sometimes challenging. But don’t blame that on books | Opinion

Salt Lake Tribune

Leonard Pitts: It’s easy to see why some people consider books dangerous

bookriot.com

Why “Don’t Judge A Book By Its Cover” Is Bad Advice

It’s a Saturday morning and you’re looking for a nice way to relax from your hectic week. You’re tired, but you still want to get out of the house. You decide to go to one of your happy places. For most of us bookworms, it’s a library or bookstore. With a coffee in hand, tote bag, and earbuds, you peruse the shelves. You stop when you see little notes left by the staff that catalogue some of their favorite books. You may stop a few times to check a book that you’ve heard about or take a look at a new book by an esteemed author.
ncadvertiser.com

Opinion: Why your cousin won't get jabbed

Vaccine resistance is not an American phenomenon. Attributing it to the usual suspects (conspiracy theories, misinformation) ignores the hidden forces impelling people worldwide to refuse vaccination. The true explanation may lie in human nature and our visceral response to danger. Government efforts to overcome vaccine resistance are floundering everywhere partly because their efforts overlook that basic cause.
Opinion: GOP makes bigotry great again

You might think it was a crime, but last week, a grand jury did not. The reference is to the case of one Jared Lafer. He is a white man in his 20s who, in September of last year, was driving in Johnson City, Tenn., when he came upon a small group of Black Lives Matter protesters in a crosswalk. According to witnesses, Lafer’s SUV bumped a man named Johnathon Bowers, whereupon Bowers, standing directly in front of the vehicle, smacked the hood to get Lafer’s attention. In response, Lafer allegedly accelerated, plowing through the group and leaving Bowers with two broken legs — all of it captured on cellphone video.
LJWORLD

Opinion: The age of progressive misinformation

How does a stupid and ridiculous lie come to be embraced and promulgated by top officials of the United States government?. Well, as it turns out, it’s easy. You start with an easily misinterpreted news photo that seemingly confirms the assumptions of progressive opponents of immigration enforcement that the agents policing our Southern border are cruel racists.
LJWORLD

Letter to the editor: Willingness to believe

For some time now, I have witnessed roughly half of my fellow Americans saying and doing things which are bizarre, false, contrary to good sense, damaging, seditious and just plain ignorant. It is evident that too many people today have not acquired the competence to effectively judge current issues, and that condition is hollowing out our democracy.
Tufts Daily

Layla Noor writes books that don’t exist yet

A young artist swaps her paintbrush for a keyboard and types her first creative work for an English class assignment. At 13, she publishes a short story on Wattpad, an online writing website that doubles as a digital library for self-published authors and a social media platform. As a high school senior, she takes a creative writing class and writes a poetry book for a final project; by the end of her first year of college, she has written a full-length book. These items stand out on the curriculum vitae of sophomore Layla Noor, who completed the first draft of her debut novel “Eclipsing Binary” last spring.
OPINION: Don't go AWOL in fight against COVID-19

Friends tell me I am wasting my time trying to convince more of my fellow Sumterites to vaccinate and mask up. I cannot give up because so many people I care about are getting sick - and worse. Because I am an American, I have freedoms that other …
LJWORLD

Opinion: What we lost when GOP lost itself

In the typhoon of congressional brinkmanship we’ve witnessed recently, one detail caught my eye that could easily have been lost in the gales. A group of 35 Republican senators signed a letter to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden about an aspect of the House reconciliation bill that they find disturbing.
LJWORLD

Letter to the editor: No one more accomplished

At the end of September, professor Burdett “Bird” Loomis succumbed to cancer in his Lawrence home. I run the Washington, D.C., internship program that Bird started. Since his passing, I have come to realize there are countless people who also feel that their relationship with Bird was deeply important. For many, like me, he helped launch their careers. For others, he was a valued friend or colleague. For some, he supported their artwork. Understand, his home is almost a gallery, with art placed in every nook and corner. What was so unique, is that any artwork you pointed to, Bird could tell you the artist and how he and his wife, Michel, likely knew that person.
LJWORLD

Opinion: Don’t let PACs invade school boards

Big-time, outside money has spread across Kansas elections for years, but it hasn’t, until now, attempted to influence the most grassroots and least national-issue driven of all elections: the vote to choose who sits on a local school board. In Kansas, candidates do not run as the nominee of a...
psychologytoday.com

Why Don’t We Avoid Abusive Love Like the Plague?

Because we naturally crave the thrills and dangers of all-consuming yet abusive love, choosing to call it quits can be hard. Holding onto abusive love is like standing on splintered glass. If you stay, you keep hurting. If you walk, you hurt but eventually can heal. Abusive love forgoes the...
The Independent

Groff, Doerr are among National Book Award finalists

Lauren Groff is a National Book Award finalist for her third consecutive book, nominated in the fiction category Tuesday for her historical novel “Matrix.” Anthony Doerr's multi-generational epic “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” his first work since the Pulitzer Prize-winning “All the Light We Cannot See," also made the list. Groff, a finalist in 2015 for her marital saga “Fates and Furies” and in 2018 for her story collection “Florida,” joins an elite group of authors including Vladimir Nabokov and Rachel Carson who have been cited for three books in a row. The other fiction finalists announced Tuesday are Laird Hunt's...
Washington Examiner

Biden: Men harassing and filming women in the bathroom 'a part of the process'

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona refused to mince words after a number of "activists," including a man and a self-identified illegal immigrant, stalked, harassed, and filmed her in a bathroom stall after one of her two classes at Arizona State University over the weekend. The Arizona Democrat blasted the protesters for their "unlawful activities such as gaining entry to closed university buildings, disrupting learning environments, and filming students in a restroom."
