Do You Know Buffalo’s Unwritten Rules Of The Road?

Growing up in Buffalo back in the early 80s, even into the 90s, there were neighborhoods that were popular for different reasons. There was a time back in the 80s when street gangs were very popular. Most gangs back in the day were made of people from the different hoods that they lived in. The crazy thing is, in some cases, you were automatically put in a gang because you grew up in that hood, in other cases, you had to actually become a member through a process. Another reason why these neighborhoods were so popular, they were known for having the most people in them in some cases. These places were not only popular because of street gangs, but some of them were known for other things as well, some good and some bad. A few of the neighborhoods were known for hosting big house parties and having nice corner bars, which is still a big deal in Buffalo to this day.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO