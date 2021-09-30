CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pleasanton, CA

Pleasanton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Tri-Valley Tribune
Tri-Valley Tribune
 5 days ago

PLEASANTON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0cClfeDV00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tri-Valley Tribune

Take advantage of Friday sun in Pleasanton

(PLEASANTON, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pleasanton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
PLEASANTON, CA
Tri-Valley Tribune

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Pleasanton

(PLEASANTON, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pleasanton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
PLEASANTON, CA
Tri-Valley Tribune

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(PLEASANTON, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pleasanton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
PLEASANTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pleasanton, CA
Tri-Valley Tribune

Tri-Valley Tribune

Pleasanton, CA
282
Followers
551
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tri-Valley Tribune, you get fast and free local news from Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon and other neighboring cities. Whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy