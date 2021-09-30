CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walnut Creek, CA

Sun forecast for Walnut Creek — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Contra Costa Today
Contra Costa Today
 5 days ago

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) A sunny Thursday is here for Walnut Creek, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Walnut Creek:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0cClfagb00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Contra Costa Today

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Walnut Creek. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Contra Costa Today

Coming soon: Walnut Creek events

1. 90's Comedy Night: Stand Up Comedy With A 90's Dress Code; 2. Reiki Master Level Class - hone awareness, perform attunements, and teach; 3. Halloween Drive-in Movie on the Rooftop - Monsters, Inc.; 4. Coffee Chat with the Head of School; 5. Curry Canyon Ranch Watering Crew;
WALNUT CREEK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walnut Creek, CA
Contra Costa Today

Where's the cheapest gas in Walnut Creek?

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Walnut Creek area offering savings of $0.80 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at World at 2211 Monument Blvd. Regular there was listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.79 at 76 at 1024 Alberta Way, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Sun#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Contra Costa Today

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Walnut Creek

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Walnut Creek. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.86

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) You could be saving up to $0.86 per gallon on diesel in Walnut Creek, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Walnut Creek area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.99, at Costco at 2400 Monument Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.85, listed at 76 at 3523 Mt Diablo Blvd.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Contra Costa Today

Your Walnut Creek lifestyle news

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Walnut Creek, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Contra Costa Today

Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek, CA
1K+
Followers
812
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

With Contra Costa Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy