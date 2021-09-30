Finally, Texas' Bijan Robinson and TCU's Zach Evans will meet in a five-star RB showdown

Junior quarterback Casey Thompson added his first career start at Texas last Saturday when he helped lead the Longhorns to a 58-0 shutout against Rice. Thompson got the offense rolling early and often against the Owls’ defense and led the Longhorns to the end zone on seven of eight series, all of which ended with touchdowns. Thompson finished the game completing 15 of 18 passing attempts for 167 yards and two touchdowns, while the running backs handled their own on the ground racking up 427 rushing yards and six touchdowns with four different backs scoring TDs in the final non-conference game of the regular season.

