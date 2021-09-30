CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Finally, Texas' Bijan Robinson and TCU's Zach Evans will meet in a five-star RB showdown

hookem.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are plenty of intriguing matchups in Saturday's Texas-TCU game in Fort Worth. No quarterback in the Big 12 is playing better right now than Texas' Casey Thompson. TCU's Max Duggan, however, is 2-0 against the Longhorns. In the trenches, TCU defensive end Ochaun Mathis has 10 sacks in his last eight games and Texas right tackle Derek Kerstetter will make his 42nd career start. And Steve Sarkisian gets his first shot against Gary Patterson, who went 3-0 vs. Texas under Charlie Strong and then 3-1 against Tom Herman.

www.hookem.com

Comments / 0

 

Dallas News

Offensive player of the week (Sept. 26): Rockwall-Heath RB Zach Evans

What he did: Evans rushed for 270 yards and five touchdowns on 33 carries as Rockwall-Heath edged arch rival Rockwall 79-71 in a double-overtime epic Friday. Evans’ scoring runs included both of Rockwall-Heath’s touchdowns in overtime, from 10 and 3 yards. He also had touchdown runs of 18, 17 and 5 yards.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Bijan Robinson's tough running answers any lingering questions

Highlights from Bijan Robinson’s senior year at Salpointe Catholic in Tucson, Ariz. capture what makes Texas’ sophomore running back a special player. He jukes. He cuts. He makes ridiculous catches, all with a smile on his face. What those highlights did not show was an answer to the lingering question...
FOOTBALL
heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU’s Offense Will Go As Far As Zach Evans Can Take Them

The TCU Horned Frogs running back shows patience, speed, and elusiveness whether he’s rushing for a 50-yard touchdown or catching a ball off a screen pass. Evans can even pick up a pass rush and give quarterback Max Duggan more time in the pocket. As a freshman last season, Evans...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Ottumwa Courier

Robinson runs for 216 yards, 2 TDs as Texas beats TCU 32-27

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Bijan Robinson ran six consecutive times to open the final game-cinching drive for Texas, including a first down on a hard third-down run after TCU had called its last timeout. He then added 13 more yards before Casey Thompson got to kneel down on the last three snaps.
TEXAS STATE
expressnews.com

Texas takes down TCU behind career day from running back Bijan Robinson

FORT WORTH — In the end, when it mattered most, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian didn’t overthink it. Because when the Longhorns have a talent like sophomore tailback Bijan Robinson, Sarkisian can give him the ball and wait for him to do something heroic, mesmerizing or unbelievable, which sometimes happens all at once.
TEXAS STATE
dallassun.com

Bijan Robinson leads Texas to gritty win over TCU

Bijan Robinson rushed for a career-high 207 yards and two scores and Cameron Dicker booted four field goals as visiting Texas did just enough to beat TCU 32-27 on Saturday afternoon in Big 12 play in Fort Worth, Texas. The Longhorns (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) posted their third straight victory...
TEXAS STATE

