The Bronx Weather Forecast

 5 days ago

THE BRONX, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0cClfOHz00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

The Bronx Beacon

Saturday has sun for The Bronx — 3 ways to make the most of it

(THE BRONX, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in The Bronx. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
The Bronx Beacon

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(THE BRONX, NY) Friday is set to be rainy in The Bronx, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
The Bronx Beacon

Sunday has sun for The Bronx — 3 ways to make the most of it

(THE BRONX, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in The Bronx. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
With Bronx Beacon, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

