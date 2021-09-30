The Bronx Weather Forecast
THE BRONX, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
