The Bronx Weather Forecast

THE BRONX, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 67 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.