Brooklyn Weather Forecast

BROOKLYN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.