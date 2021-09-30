CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Weather Forecast For Baltimore

The Baltimorean
The Baltimorean
 5 days ago

BALTIMORE, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0cClfFLS00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

The Baltimorean

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(BALTIMORE, MD) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Baltimore Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
