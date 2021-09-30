Seattle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SEATTLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 62 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Slight Chance of Light Rain
- High 64 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0