CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Seattle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Seattle News Alert
Seattle News Alert
 5 days ago

SEATTLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0cClfESj00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight Chance of Light Rain

    • High 64 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Seattle News Alert

Jump on Seattle’s rainy forecast today

(SEATTLE, WA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Seattle Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle News Alert

Tuesday has sun for Seattle — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SEATTLE, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Seattle. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle News Alert

Seattle News Alert

Seattle, WA
2K+
Followers
849
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

From Othello to Belltown, Magnolia, Lake City and beyond: Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Seattle, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

Comments / 0

Community Policy