Phoenix Daily Weather Forecast
PHOENIX, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 95 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
