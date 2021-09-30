CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Atlanta

ATL Daily
ATL Daily
 5 days ago

ATLANTA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0cClfAvp00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ATL Daily

Where’s the most expensive gas in Atlanta?

(ATLANTA, GA) If you’re paying more than $3.16 for gas in the Atlanta area, you could be getting a better deal. Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.55 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
ATLANTA, GA
ATL Daily

Atlanta gas at $2.24 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(ATLANTA, GA) According to Atlanta gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.55 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, UFO at 340 Whitehall St Sw was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.24 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 970 Spring St Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga#Newsbreak#Nws
ATL Daily

Here’s the cheapest gas in Atlanta Saturday

(ATLANTA, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Atlanta, you could be saving up to $1.45 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, UFO at 340 Whitehall St Sw was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.24 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 610 Spring St Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.
ATLANTA, GA
ATL Daily

ATL Daily

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
795
Post
368K+
Views
ABOUT

With ATL Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy