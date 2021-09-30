CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacifica, CA

Thursday has sun for Pacifica — 3 ways to make the most of it

 5 days ago

(PACIFICA, CA) A sunny Thursday is here for Pacifica, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pacifica:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0cClf98L00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

The Pacifica Post

The Pacifica Post

The Pacifica Post

The Pacifica Post

The Pacifica Post

The Pacifica Post

Pacifica, CA
ABOUT

With The Pacifica Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

