Alameda, CA

Alameda Weather Forecast

The Alameda Daily
 5 days ago

ALAMEDA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0cClf8Fc00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

