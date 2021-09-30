CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Newark

East Bay News
East Bay News
 5 days ago

NEWARK, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0cClf4ii00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, CA
East Bay News

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(NEWARK, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Newark. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
NEWARK, CA
East Bay News

East Bay News

Newark, CA
297
Followers
525
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With East Bay News, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy