Daily Weather Forecast For Newark

NEWARK, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 18 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.