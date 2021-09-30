CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Saratoga

 5 days ago

SARATOGA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0cClf14X00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Saratoga, CA
