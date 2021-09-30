4-Day Weather Forecast For Saratoga
SARATOGA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
