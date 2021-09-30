CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Thursday sun alert in San Francisco — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Bay Area News Alert
Bay Area News Alert
 5 days ago

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) A sunny Thursday is here for San Francisco, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for San Francisco:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0cClf0Bo00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Bay Area News Alert

This is the cheapest gas in San Francisco right now

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Depending on where you fill up in San Francisco, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Allstars at 2831 Cesar Chavez St. Regular there was listed at $4.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.09 at Shell at 300 5Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bay Area News Alert

San Francisco events calendar

1. REBECCA BLACK; 2. The Miley Cyrus Wrecking Ball; 3. Free Virtual Vinyasa Yoga Flow with Caitlin — San Francisco; 4. Cheaper Than Therapy, Stand-up Comedy: Sat, Oct 16, 2021 Late Show; 5. Double Rainbow: Live Stand-Up Comedy at Aviator Nation;
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Nws
Bay Area News Alert

San Francisco diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $1.04 per gallon

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.04 in the greater San Francisco area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater San Francisco area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.95, at ARCO at 1175 Fell St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.99, listed at Chevron at 101 Bayshore Blvd.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bay Area News Alert

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in San Francisco

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Francisco. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Bay Area News Alert

San Francisco gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.10 per gallon

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Depending on where you fill up in San Francisco, you could be saving up to $1.10 per gallon on gas. Allstars at 2831 Cesar Chavez St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 300 5Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.09.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bay Area News Alert

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around San Francisco

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.04 if you’re buying diesel in San Francisco, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater San Francisco area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.95, at ARCO at 1175 Fell St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.99, listed at Chevron at 101 Bayshore Blvd.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bay Area News Alert

Bay Area News Alert

San Jose, CA
6K+
Followers
755
Post
713K+
Views
ABOUT

News coverage and safety updates from around the Bay Area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy