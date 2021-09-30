CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Altos, CA

Los Altos Weather Forecast

Los Altos Town Dispatch
Los Altos Town Dispatch
 5 days ago

LOS ALTOS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0cCleyf000

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Los Altos Town Dispatch

Los Altos, CA
419
Followers
806
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on track with local breaking news in the communities of Los Altos and Los Altos Hills, including local events, City Hall meetings, food, and art and culture.

Comments / 0

Community Policy