Dr. Brandon Juarez was in the dark, wearing a helmet at 5 a.m. At that crazy hour, he was wishing everyone a good morning, 2021 style – on an Instagram story. Juarez was ready to hop on his bicycle, prepping for an Ironman triathlon in November. But on this day in early September, the Grand Canyon University College of Education (COE) associate professor was just beginning to take viewers through his day in short video clips on the popular social media site.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 14 DAYS AGO