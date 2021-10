Bumblebees are furry, round insects that live mostly in temperate climates in the Northern Hemisphere. There are more than 250 species of bumblebees, belonging to the genus Bombus (honeybees belong to the genus Apis.) The largest bumblebee species, Bombus dahlbomii, can grow to be an inch and a half in length. Bumblebees are distinctive for their fuzzy, pile-covered bodies and bold colors, which helps them ward off predators. Unlike honeybees, they don’t make honey, as they don’t need to store food for winter—they typically live a year, at most.

