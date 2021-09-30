Harrison vision realized

James Neiss/staff photographerA plaque commemorating 57 Canal St. as the first building of the Harrison Radiator Company occupied will be officially dedicated at 10 a.m. Saturday. Three of the original walls of the historic building are still a part of this structure which became the focal point of grass-roots historic preservationist group, Cornerstone Lockport, in 2000. Before that time the property was owned by the Greater Lockport Development Corporation and was slated for demolition. JAMES NEISS PHOTO

Over one hundred years ago, the Harrison Radiator Company set up shop in the building at 57 Canal Street. A piece of Lockport history, the company went on to join General Motors and became the largest manufacturers of radiators in the world.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, a plaque will be dedicated at the site where three walls of the original building still stand as a part of Lockport’s history.

However, the journey to this point has been controversial. In 2000 the building was owned by the Greater Lockport Development Corporation (GLDC) and was slated for demolition. One small group of citizens saw the need to preserve the historic piece of architecture and in a matter of months found support through the state, as well as private investors, and essentially saved the building.

David Stockton, photographer and historic preservationist, got a call while he was living in Middleport, just a short time after he and another group of concerned citizens stopped the demolition of the village’s main street.

Dave Kinyon, part of the GLDC, remembers when Stockton’s group, known as Cornerstone Lockport, presented their plan.

“It was agreed there was a need to retain the different properties on the site,” Kinyon said. “To redevelop of what we now have as 57 Canal Street.”

Kinyon said there was a lot of controversy at the time, because the original plan was “more of a post urban renewal” project.

“With urban renewal there was a lot of demolition,” he said. “And there would’ve been a lot of new construction.”

That did not sit well with Stockton and Cornerstone Lockport.

“We wanted to do a report, we thought it was a mistake to tear down the Richmond Avenue building, which is now Canal Street,” Stockton said. “We contacted SHPO, State Historic Preservation Office, and told them we’d like to do some research on this and they said, ‘Do it, get us everything you can – photographs – we will look at it.’ ”

The group wrote a report called “The Case for Saving the Richmond Block: Lockport’s Industrial Incubator.”

In it, Stockton wrote that, “The City of Lockport has over the last three decades lost 80% to 90% of the brick and stone buildings that once composed its historic downtown,” and opined that, “This is a dismal legacy left to future generations here.”

The report was mailed to SHPO. A few months later they wrote back.

“The SHPO appreciates the extensive historic research performed by Cornerstone Lockport and feels that it validates our earlier finding that the Lockport Industrial District Expansion Area containing the project is eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic places,” wrote back SHPO.

Success.

However, that wasn’t the end of the story. While the old Harrison Radiator Company building had been deemed historic, the real test would be if anyone would inhabit it and bring it into the twentieth century.

“Benton Kendig,” Stockton said. “He was the developer and I kept calling him – ‘would you bid on this?’ He was the only person that put in a bid for proposal to save the Richmond Avenue buildings and that was important. If nobody did they eventually could’ve gone back and torn them down, because no developer was interested.”

Luckily, Kendig did invest and 57 Canal St. was saved.

“It’s really significant that the building is still there,” Melissa Dunlap of the Niagara County Historical Society said. “That’s where Harrison Radiator, who became one of the largest employers in Western New York, that’s where they company started and his business contributed to the whole community.”

And the city would not be the same again.

“The project that resulted on Canal Street definitely marked a significant turning point for Lockport. It was one of the first very successful historic preservation projects for Lockport,“ Kinyon said. ”And what an important location to initiate a project of historic preservation, right on the banks of the Erie Canal overlooking the Lockport Locks.”