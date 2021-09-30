Redistricting proposal puts Falls in 27th District

Chris Jacobs

Falls Mayor Robert Restaino and members of the City Council are crying foul over a pair of proposals that would change the city’s U.S. Congressional district beginning in 2022.

The city is currently located in the 26th District, represented by Congressman Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo). But under two competing redistricting maps, released by New York’s new bipartisan redistricting commission, the Falls would be shifted into a new mega-sized 27th District, currently represented by Congressman Chris Jacobs (R-Orchard Park).

The New York State Independent Redistricting Commission, created by a state constitutional amendment, approved by voters in a state-wide referendum in 2014, was expected to take politics out of the process of drawing new lines for Congressional and State Senate and Assembly districts. But instead, last week, the commission released competing proposals, one drawn up by Democratic members and another by Republican members.

The move of the Falls from the 26th to the 27th Congressional District would place the city on the extreme western edge of a district that stretches east into the state’s Finger Lakes region and down into the Southern Tier, approaching the border with Pennsylvania. It would be the only significant urban area in a district that would be overwhelmingly rural in its make-up.

In a letter to the Redistricting Commission, released Wednesday night, Restaino decried what he describes as a gerrymander equivalent to the so-called “Earmuff District.” That district was created in 2002 by connecting Buffalo and Rochester through a narrow strip of land running through the Falls and Niagara and Orleans counties.

“The re-creation of an Earmuff District or any similar district ... would be an unfortunate decision that would serve to undermine the interests (of the Falls),” Restaino wrote. “(We) believe that combining Niagara Falls as you have in these draft maps, moves an urban city into a substantially rural environment. We do not believe this best serves the people of our city.”

At its Wednesday night meeting, the City Council unanimously approved a resolution that “encouraged” the commission to include the Falls “in a congressional district with other densely populated municipalities within the Niagara Frontier, including, but not limited to the City of Buffalo.”

City Council Chair Kenny Tompkins, an Independent, was blunt in his assessment of the proposed new district maps.

“I prefer to be represented by Congressman Brian Higgins,” he said.