Bond’s bag of tricks: the gadgets of No Time To Die

By Sam Kieldsen Follow @samkieldsen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe know that Apple won’t allow screen villains to use an iPhone but James Bond, perhaps the best-known movie hero of all time, won’t be wielding one any time soon either. For most of the Daniel Craig era, the majority of Bond’s gadgets were made by Sony. Sony Pictures co-produced his first four movies, and its parent company was understandably keen to stuff in as much product placement as possible: hence Bond checking his emails on a Vaio laptop and spooling through CCTV footage recorded on the Sony-backed Blu-ray Disc. However, for Craig’s final outing No Time To Die (in cinemas today) the mobile manufacturer of choice is… Nokia.

ComicBook

James Bond: No Time To Die Premiere To Stream On Facebook

James Bond: No Time to Die will stream its world premiere on Facebook, where fans all over the world can view it. No Time To Die will hold its premiere in London, the traditional place for the James Bond franchise to kick off its latest films. According to a report from Variety, Facebook "has secured access to the live red carpet at London's Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday (Sept. 28), and will broadcast the event on both Facebook and through Oculus Venues, an experiential space for the Facebook-backed Oculus VR headset." That's right, No Time to Die's premiere will be giving fans the opportunity to really be a part of the occasion!
MOVIES
techeblog.com

Little Car Company’s Aston Martin DB5 Junior “No Time to Die” Edition Costs $120K, Includes James Bond Gadgets

The Tesla Model S Plaid base model will set you back $129,990 USD, and Little Car Company’s Aston Martin DB5 Junior “No Time to Die” edition, a cool $120,000. However, this one definitely comes with more cool toys, or at least from a James Bond perspective. It’s limited to just 125 vehicles worldwide and handcrafted at 66% scale of the original, complete with a fully electric powertrain. Not only do you get the iconic Silver Birch paintwork, Smiths instruments, and individually numbered chassis plates, but also special edition 007 badging. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
BUYING CARS
Person
Naomie Harris
Person
Daniel Craig
Variety

‘No Time to Die’ Ignites International Box Office With $119 Million Debut

James Bond is shaking things up the international box office. “No Time to Die,” the latest 007 adventure that doubles as Daniel Craig’s final outing as the suave British spy, kicked off overseas with a mighty $119 million from 54 foreign markets. Universal Pictures, who is releasing the film internationally, notes that “No Time to Die” is the first Hollywood release in pandemic times to generate more than $100 million without China. It’s notable because China has recently cemented its place as the world’s biggest movie market while attendance in the U.S. cratered during COVID-19, and the country can be make-or-break for...
MOVIES
bransontrilakesnews.com

Lashana Lynch's No Time To Die role 'shows evolution of Bond franchise'

Lashana Lynch thinks her 'No Time To Die' character is a sign of things to come from the James Bond franchise. The 33-year-old actress plays Double 00 agent Nomi in the new Bond movie, and she believes that the film represents a shift in how female characters are portrayed in the franchise.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Ana de Armas on No Time To Die’s “badass” Bond girl Paloma

In just a few shorts days, Daniel Craig’s 007 will make his return to the screen for his fifth and final outing as Ian Fleming’s superspy in the long-delayed No Time To Die. With the cast out on the press tour, Blade Runner 2049 and Knives Out star Ana de...
MOVIES
theartsdesk.com

No Time to Die review - Daniel Craig’s bold, bountiful Bond farewell

Have you seen my licence to kill? Daniel Craig in 'No Time to Die'Images: Nicola Dove/DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. And that’s not such a bad thing. The long-awaited finale of the Craig era is every bit as slippery, emotionally-charged and spectacular as we’d been led to expect; but most striking is the bravado and surprise involved in completing Craig’s arc as the character. It’s gutsy, risky, potentially alienating for some, but definitively seals the actor’s five-film cycle as a complete, standalone Bond history.
MOVIES
gtspirit.com

No Time to Die: James Bond’s “Goldfinger” Aston Martin DB5 Lives On

The long wait is almost over, it’s nearly 6 years since the last Bond-movie SPECTRE premiered in November 2015. On September 28th next week, the latest Bond movie will premiere in London followed by theaters worldwide, it’s Daniel Craig’s last appearance as 007. To bridge the waiting time, let’s have a look at the most iconic Bond car, the Aston Martin DB5. Last seen at the end of SPECTRE; Daniel Craig and Lea Sedoux drive away in the DB5 and first still images from No Time To Die indicate that the DB5 is part of a heavy battle scene.
ENTERTAINMENT
Time Out Global

Five ways that ‘No Time to Die’ will change Bond for ever

It took a lot longer than anyone expected but finally, after 15 years, the Daniel Craig Bond era has come to an end. From Casino Royale to No Time to Die, it’s been an uneven run, but one full of ambition and some spectacular highs – arguably the greatest highs in Bond history. Now that we’ve watched Craig’s farewell, this is what No Time to Die tells us about the future of Bond.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

No Time To Die is the perfect ending to Daniel Craig’s Bond | Video Review

EJ Moreno reviews the latest James Bond film No Time To Die…. James Bond is here for his 25th film outing and brings the Daniel Craig-era to a perfect close. With heart, humor, and plenty of action, critic EJ Moreno breaks down how all of this comes together to make No Time To Die a top-tier entry for modern Bond films.
MOVIES
jack1065.com

‘No Time To Die’ for British cinemas banking on Bond boost

(Reuters) – British cinema chains will enjoy the luxury of full houses this weekend thanks to the enduring allure of the James Bond franchise, but their challenge is to make movie-going a habit again after the coronavirus pandemic. “No Time To Die”, the new Bond film, is perhaps a fitting...
MOVIES
The Guardian

Tell us what you think of James Bond’s No Time to Die

Six years since the last Bond film, Daniel Craig returns for the final time in No Time to Die which is released in cinemas on Thursday. We would like to hear your thoughts on the film. Did it meet your expectations? How do you think it compares to other Bond films? We are also interested in hearing what your experience was like returning to the cinema, especially if it was your first time since the start of the pandemic.
MOVIES
Food & Wine

James Bond Favors Bordeaux in 'No Time to Die'

James Bond famously prefers his drinks "shaken, not stirred," but in No Time to Die — the 25th installment of the movie franchise — Bond's most prominent drink is apparently "swirled." The movie debuted in U.K. theaters this week (ahead of landing in the U.S. next Friday), and the British...
CELEBRITIES
BMW BLOG

No Time to Die is Here — Let’s Remember the BMW Bond Cars

The latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, has finally been released, after a long, Covid-related hiatus. However, it’s finally here and the reviews are quite good. We can’t wait to see it. BMW isn’t featured in this one (unless you count the E46 M3-powered Aston Martin DB5-replica stunt car used for filming) but it did get us thinking about the few BMW Bond cars throughout history.
ENTERTAINMENT
wegotthiscovered.com

No Time To Die Stays True To Bond Myth, Film’s Composer Says

With the newest James Bond adventure No Time To Die set to hit theaters next week, some longtime fans may wonder if the film will stay true to its legacy. Well if the movie’s composer is considered a reliable source for you, you may find it a relief to know that Hans Zimmer thinks the film does a good job of honoring the 007 myth.
MOVIES
WRAL News

Review: Craig's Bond exits in big, brash 'No Time to Die'

Welcome back, Mr. Bond. This is your most important mission yet. The fate of the movie business depends on your success. That’s how it feels, anyway, so high are industry expectations around “No Time to Die.” The 25th James Bond adventure is finally hitting screens a year and a half after its originally scheduled April 2020 release date, and is central to Hollywood’s hopes of luring pandemic-weary audiences back into movie theaters.
MOVIES

