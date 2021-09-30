Bond’s bag of tricks: the gadgets of No Time To Die

James Bond: No Time to Die will stream its world premiere on Facebook, where fans all over the world can view it. No Time To Die will hold its premiere in London, the traditional place for the James Bond franchise to kick off its latest films. According to a report from Variety, Facebook "has secured access to the live red carpet at London's Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday (Sept. 28), and will broadcast the event on both Facebook and through Oculus Venues, an experiential space for the Facebook-backed Oculus VR headset." That's right, No Time to Die's premiere will be giving fans the opportunity to really be a part of the occasion!

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO