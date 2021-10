CHICAGO (CBS) — A grieving mother is now trying to extend a helping hand to Chicagoans going through the turmoil of childhood cancer. Finley Bracken was just 2 years old when she was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a rare type of nerve cancer. As CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reported Wednesday, the Bracken family was rocked by the emotional, and financial, stress that comes with having a young child with cancer. “I had to quit my job. My husband had to scale back on his,” said mom Lacey Bracken. “Thankfully our neighbors started a GoFundMe for us – and that was a huge blessing, because...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO