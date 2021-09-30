CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hasselblad’s 907X Anniversary Edition is a celebration of photographic extravagance

By Chris Rowlands Follow @crispytidbits
Stuff.tv
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHasselblad has a history of making very good, very expensive cameras. So what better way to celebrate its own 80th birthday than by launching an especially good and extraordinarily expensive interchangeable lens camera? Enter the 907X Anniversary Edition: yours for the sizeable sum of €15,500, the special edition shooter is a seriously striking hybrid of digital and analogue. Inspired by the Swedish maker’s iconic SWC of the Fifties, its premium trim pairs anodised elements with lashings of leatherette. Just 800 will be made and, true to their origins, each will comprise three key components: a CFV II 50C digital back (home to a 50MP medium format sensor and tilting touchscreen), a 907X camera body and a 30mm wide-angle lens which apes the Biogon barrel seen on the SWC. The modular control grip and optical viewfinder keep things contemporary, while every element features custom detailing to mark the occasion. And if you just happen to have an original Hasselblad V System body hidden in a shoebox somewhere, you can swap that in for a fitting union of old and new.

www.stuff.tv

