Ponca City Library selected for national [email protected] My Library STEAM programming initiative
Ponca City Library has been selected through a competitive application process to be part of [email protected] My Library, an education initiative created to increase and enhance STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) learning opportunities for library patrons throughout the nation, including geographic areas and populations currently underrepresented in STEAM education.www.poncapost.com
