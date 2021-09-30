AbbVie (ABBV) Presents New Analyses Evaluating RINVOQ in Atopic Dermatitis Across Patient Characteristics and Body Regions at EADV Virtual Congress
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced new analyses from the Phase 3 RINVOQ® (upadacitinib) atopic dermatitis clinical trial program to be presented at the 30th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Virtual Congress. One analysis showed a greater proportion of patients treated with RINVOQ (15 mg or 30 mg; once daily) with or without topical corticosteroids achieved 75 percent improvement in the Eczema Area Severity Index (EASI 75) at week 16 compared to placebo, regardless of age, sex, race, weight, disease severity and previous exposure to systemic therapy.1 An additional analysis showed more patients treated with RINVOQ 30 mg achieved EASI 75 at week 16 compared to dupilumab when measured in four body regions.2.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0