CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

AbbVie (ABBV) Presents New Analyses Evaluating RINVOQ in Atopic Dermatitis Across Patient Characteristics and Body Regions at EADV Virtual Congress

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced new analyses from the Phase 3 RINVOQ® (upadacitinib) atopic dermatitis clinical trial program to be presented at the 30th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Virtual Congress. One analysis showed a greater proportion of patients treated with RINVOQ (15 mg or 30 mg; once daily) with or without topical corticosteroids achieved 75 percent improvement in the Eczema Area Severity Index (EASI 75) at week 16 compared to placebo, regardless of age, sex, race, weight, disease severity and previous exposure to systemic therapy.1 An additional analysis showed more patients treated with RINVOQ 30 mg achieved EASI 75 at week 16 compared to dupilumab when measured in four body regions.2.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Covicept Therapeutics initiates a Phase 2 clinical study with PJS-539, an oral small molecule for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Covicept Therapeutics initiates a Phase 2 clinical study with PJS-539, an oral small molecule for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) Covicept has initiated a Phase 2 multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled 150 patient clinical trial in...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Amgen (AMGN) and Kyowa Kirin Announces Positive Phase 2 Data from Study Of AMG 451/KHK4083 In Adult Patients With Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd today announced that positive data from a Phase 2 study of AMG 451/KHK4083 were presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology 30th Virtual Congress on Oct. 2, 2021. AMG 451/KHK4083 is a potential first-in-class anti-OX40 fully human monoclonal antibody in development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atopic Dermatitis#Tuberculosis#Acne#Rinvoq#Streetinsider Premium#Abbv#Stratified Analysis
StreetInsider.com

Landos Biopharma (LABP) Announces Scientific Publication Demonstrating Omilancor’s Therapeutic Potential in Models of Psoriasis and Further Validating the LANCL2 Mechanism

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP), a late-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its LANCE® Advanced A.I. platform to discover and develop novel therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed article titled “First-in-class topical therapeutic omilancor ameliorates disease severity and inflammation through activation of the LANCL2 pathway in psoriasis” in Scientific Reports. The peer-reviewed publication demonstrates omilancor’s therapeutic efficacy in animal models of psoriasis.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Announces New Data from Phase 2 and 3 Trials Evaluating Setmelanotide in Multiple Rare Genetic Diseases of Obesity

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYTM), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the care of people living with rare genetic diseases of obesity, today presented new data and analyses from phase 2 and 3 trials evaluating setmelanotide at the 59th Annual European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology (ESPE) Meeting, which is being held virtually this week.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Phramalive.com

Amgen and Kyowa Kirin Notch Phase II Win in Atopic Dermatitis

Four months after forging a collaboration to develop an experimental atopic dermatitis treatment, Amgen and Japan’s Kyowa Kirin are beginning to see the fruits of that deal with positive Phase II data for AMG 451/KHK4083, a potential first-in-class anti-OX40 monoclonal antibody. At a presentation at the 30th Annual European Academy...
HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE), Biogen (BIIB) Announce Consistent Clinically Meaningful Data for Zuranolone Across the LANDSCAPE and NEST Clinical Development Programs Presented at ECNP Congress

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAGE) and Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced new data from the LANDSCAPE and NEST clinical development programs evaluating the efficacy and safety of zuranolone for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and postpartum depression (PPD) presented at the 34th European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP) Congress, taking place October 2-5, 2021. Presentations include data from the WATERFALL Study, a Phase 3 placebo-controlled trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of zuranolone 50 mg in adults 18 to 64 years old with MDD as well as the open-label SHORELINE Study in MDD and cross-study analyses from across the LANDSCAPE and NEST programs. Collectively, the studies show reductions in depressive symptoms with zuranolone-treated patients such as consistent improvements in depressive mood, as well as rapid onset of significant effect by Day 3. Zuranolone has demonstrated a consistent safety profile in the totality of clinical data to date, with no evidence of withdrawal, weight gain, sexual dysfunction, euphoria, or sleep disruption; symptoms that are typically the cause of treatment discontinuation with current standard of care antidepressants. In pooled analyses from the LANDSCAPE and NEST programs of SF-36v2, a patient self-reported measure of general health, zuranolone treatment led to rapid improvement in quality of life and overall health across all functioning and well-being domains at Day 15 and across all domains at Day 42 (Day 45 in ROBIN Study).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ajmc.com

Patient Characteristics Impact Effectiveness of TKIs in CML and AEs Experienced

Dosing from pivotal phase 3 trials of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) in chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) is not optimal for real-world patients who experience different efficacy and adverse events (AEs). While data in phase 3 clinical trials have shown the efficacy of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) to treat chronic myeloid...
CANCER
StreetInsider.com

Endo International (ENDP) Presents New Investigational Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum Survey Data ASSH

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Survey data indicated a high level of consensus among expert hand surgeons for using CCH for the treatment of metacarpophalangeal (MP) and/or joint contractures of varying severity and MP and/or interphalangeal thumb contractures; data also achieved consensus for using CCH for treating proximal interphalangeal (PIP) joint contractures of varying severities.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedPage Today

FDA Approves First Topical JAK Inhibitor for Atopic Dermatitis

The FDA granted a first-ever approval of a topical Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor for atopic dermatitis (AD). Ruxolitinib (Opzelura) cream received approval for short-term, noncontinuous treatment of moderate-to-severe AD that has not been adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies or the therapies are not advisable. The approval specifies use of ruxolitinib cream in non-immunocompromised patients ages 12 and older.
HEALTH
HOT 107.9

FDA Warns Against Using Certain Brands of Hand Sanitizers

If you are like me and carry around several small bottles of hand sanitizer with you then you may want to double check them. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning people about using certain types of hand sanitizers. This warning comes after they found high levels of a potential cancer-causing chemical in some of the sanitizers.
HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

University Of Minnesota Researchers Find Those Who’ve Had COVID Get Huge Immunity Boost From Vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New data is out on how well COVID-19 vaccines work in those who’ve already been infected, and that cutting-edge research is coming from Minnesota. More than 1,000 Minnesotans did test positive for the virus, leaving some to wonder if those who do have natural immunity actually need to get vaccinated. It turns out the answer to that question was actually discovered on the University of Minnesota campus. WCCO spoke with U immunologist Dr. Marc Jenkins. “We wanted to know like how does the immunity you get from the vaccine compare to the kind of immunity you get from the...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy