Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) Announces New Data Highlighting Itch Reduction with Topical Roflumilast in Multiple Dermatologic Conditions Presented at EADV

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”), a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that new clinical and preclinical data will be presented in six posters and one presentation at the 36th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), being held both in person and virtually from November 10 - 14, 2021. The presentations will include new data from multiple programs across various drug classes along with first-in-human data for three programs. This is the largest data collection the company will present at a scientific meeting, showcasing BioNTech’s diversified oncology pipeline.“The data we will be presenting at SITC 2021 is indicative of our continued pursuit of pathbreaking science and the development of our platform technologies that tailor anti-cancer therapies to individual patient needs,” said Özlem Türeci, M.D., Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at BioNTech. “We are encouraged by the considerable progress within our oncology portfolio seeing multiple programs now coming to fruition. They represent critical steps for us towards bringing cancer immunotherapy into the next generation and we are looking forward to sharing the data with the scientific community at a key conference.” Presentation Details:

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 5 DAYS AGO