Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) Announces New Data Highlighting Itch Reduction with Topical Roflumilast in Multiple Dermatologic Conditions Presented at EADV
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing meaningful innovations in immuno-dermatology to address the urgent needs of patients living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, today announced new patient-reported outcome data that show topical roflumilast provides significant reductions in itch, a common and bothersome symptom of multiple dermatologic conditions. Once-daily roflumilast cream reduced both the severity and burden of itch, and improved quality of life, in the DERMIS-1 and DERMIS-2 Phase 3 pivotal studies in chronic plaque psoriasis. In addition, in two separate Phase 2 studies, topical roflumilast foam showed a robust and rapid reduction of itch in scalp and body psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis. These data were presented at the annual European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress (Sept 29 – Oct 2).www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0