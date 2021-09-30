CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) Announces New Data Highlighting Itch Reduction with Topical Roflumilast in Multiple Dermatologic Conditions Presented at EADV

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing meaningful innovations in immuno-dermatology to address the urgent needs of patients living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, today announced new patient-reported outcome data that show topical roflumilast provides significant reductions in itch, a common and bothersome symptom of multiple dermatologic conditions. Once-daily roflumilast cream reduced both the severity and burden of itch, and improved quality of life, in the DERMIS-1 and DERMIS-2 Phase 3 pivotal studies in chronic plaque psoriasis. In addition, in two separate Phase 2 studies, topical roflumilast foam showed a robust and rapid reduction of itch in scalp and body psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis. These data were presented at the annual European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress (Sept 29 – Oct 2).

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Landos Biopharma (LABP) Announces Scientific Publication Demonstrating Omilancor’s Therapeutic Potential in Models of Psoriasis and Further Validating the LANCL2 Mechanism

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP), a late-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its LANCE® Advanced A.I. platform to discover and develop novel therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed article titled “First-in-class topical therapeutic omilancor ameliorates disease severity and inflammation through activation of the LANCL2 pathway in psoriasis” in Scientific Reports. The peer-reviewed publication demonstrates omilancor’s therapeutic efficacy in animal models of psoriasis.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) Announces Promising New OpRegen Clinical Data Featured at 54th Annual Retina Society Meeting

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, reported today that updated interim results from a Phase 1/2a clinical study of its lead product candidate, OpRegen®, an investigational retinal pigment epithelium cell transplant therapy currently in development for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), were featured in a podium presentation at the 54th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Retina Society. The presentation, “Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial of Transplanted Allogeneic Retinal Pigmented Epithelium (RPE, OpRegen) Cells in Advanced Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD): Interim Results,” was presented by Christopher D. Riemann, M.D., Vitreoretinal Surgeon and Fellowship Director, Cincinnati Eye Institute (CEI) and University of Cincinnati School of Medicine.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

ContraFect (CFRX) Selected to Present Late Breaking Phase 2 Exebacase Data at IDWeek

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ContraFect Corporation (Nasdaq: CFRX) been selected to deliver a Late Breaker oral presentation on the rapid symptom resolution in adult patients with Staphylococcus aureus (Staph aureus) bacteremia who were treated with exebacase in the completed Phase 2 study.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Boston Scientific (BSX) Announces Positive Late-Breaking Clinical Trial Data for the Ranger Drug-Coated Balloon

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today, Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) announced positive results for the Ranger™ Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB) during a late-breaking clinical trial presentation at the Vascular InterVentional Advances (VIVA) meeting in Las Vegas. The data included two- year results from the RANGER II SFA randomized controlled trial, confirming the safety and efficacy of the Ranger DCB compared to standard percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) for the treatment of patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the superficial femoral artery (SFA) and proximal popliteal artery (PPA).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dermatology#Itch#Streetinsider Premium#Arcutis Biotherapeutics#Congress
StreetInsider.com

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Announces New Data from Phase 2 and 3 Trials Evaluating Setmelanotide in Multiple Rare Genetic Diseases of Obesity

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYTM), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the care of people living with rare genetic diseases of obesity, today presented new data and analyses from phase 2 and 3 trials evaluating setmelanotide at the 59th Annual European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology (ESPE) Meeting, which is being held virtually this week.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Enanta Pharma (ENTA) to Present New Data of EDP-235 for Treatment of COVID-19

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTA), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced that new preclinical data for EDP-235, its lead oral protease inhibitor specifically designed for the treatment of COVID-19, will be presented at the International Society for Influenza and Other Respiratory Virus Diseases (ISIRV)-World Health Organization Virtual Conference (WHO): COVID-19, Influenza and RSV: Surveillance-Informed Prevention and Treatment. The conference is being held virtually on October 19 – October 21, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

BioNTech SE (BNTX) to Present New Clinical and Preclinical Data Across Multiple Immuno-Oncology Programs at 36th SITC Annual Meeting

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”), a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that new clinical and preclinical data will be presented in six posters and one presentation at the 36th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), being held both in person and virtually from November 10 - 14, 2021. The presentations will include new data from multiple programs across various drug classes along with first-in-human data for three programs. This is the largest data collection the company will present at a scientific meeting, showcasing BioNTech’s diversified oncology pipeline.“The data we will be presenting at SITC 2021 is indicative of our continued pursuit of pathbreaking science and the development of our platform technologies that tailor anti-cancer therapies to individual patient needs,” said Özlem Türeci, M.D., Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at BioNTech. “We are encouraged by the considerable progress within our oncology portfolio seeing multiple programs now coming to fruition. They represent critical steps for us towards bringing cancer immunotherapy into the next generation and we are looking forward to sharing the data with the scientific community at a key conference.” Presentation Details:
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Benzinga

AbbVie Presents New Upadacitinib Data In Atopic Dermatitis

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) announced new analyses from the Phase 3 Rinvoq (upadacitinib) atopic dermatitis clinical trial program. Data were presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Virtual Congress. One analysis showed a greater proportion of patients treated with Rinvoq (15 mg or 30 mg; once daily)...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Helsinn Group and BridgeBio Pharma’s (BBIO) Affiliate QED Therapeutics Announce Health Canada Conditional Approval of TRUSELTIQ for Patients with Cholangiocarcinoma

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Helsinn Group and BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO), through its affiliate QED Therapeutics, Inc., today announced that Health Canada has approved TRUSELTIQ™ (infigratinib), a small molecule kinase inhibitor that targets fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR), under the Notice of Compliance with Conditions (NOC/c) policy, for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) with a FGFR2 fusion or other rearrangement.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
HOT 107.9

FDA Warns Against Using Certain Brands of Hand Sanitizers

If you are like me and carry around several small bottles of hand sanitizer with you then you may want to double check them. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning people about using certain types of hand sanitizers. This warning comes after they found high levels of a potential cancer-causing chemical in some of the sanitizers.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, the CDC Director Has a New Booster Update

Hundreds of thousands of people across the U.S. are lining up for additional COVID vaccine shots. By Sept. 24, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had authorized a booster for certain groups of people who had gotten a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior. More than 400,000 people got this additional shot the weekend after, and nearly a million people have already scheduled their Pfizer booster shot appointment, according to the White House COVID Response Team. Those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson have been warned to wait for their booster shots, and now the CDC has released a new update on what happens next.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This Is When Your Protection Drops Below 50 Percent

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines seemed too good to be true when they first arrived. The high efficacy rates of these two shots and their easily updated mRNA technology made them more attractive to some individuals than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was less than 70 percent effective at preventing COVID cases from the jump. Pfizer also had the advantage of boasting less severe side effects than Moderna, on the whole. But while Pfizer might have been the early favorite for many people, new research has shown that its protective power may diminish faster than Moderna's.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
leedaily.com

J&J Vaccine Finds Its Way to Clotting Conditions, Vaccine Discontinued

Things get pretty unfortunate for the much-awaited J&J vaccine as the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the European Union’s primal drug regulator on Friday found a potential link between Johnson & Johnson’s SARS COVID-19 vaccine and the involvement of rare cases of blood clotting in deep veins to those injected. About...
INDUSTRY
srdtf.org

Real Side Effects of 3rd Covid-19 Vaccine BOOSTER Shot – Reported by CDC

People who’ve received the third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine are reporting rates of side effects similar to those after the second dose, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new report, published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, relies on submissions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

University Of Minnesota Researchers Find Those Who’ve Had COVID Get Huge Immunity Boost From Vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New data is out on how well COVID-19 vaccines work in those who’ve already been infected, and that cutting-edge research is coming from Minnesota. More than 1,000 Minnesotans did test positive for the virus, leaving some to wonder if those who do have natural immunity actually need to get vaccinated. It turns out the answer to that question was actually discovered on the University of Minnesota campus. WCCO spoke with U immunologist Dr. Marc Jenkins. “We wanted to know like how does the immunity you get from the vaccine compare to the kind of immunity you get from the...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy