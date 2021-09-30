CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Manganese Announces CDN$20 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional Investors

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB: AMYZF)(FSE:2AM)("AMY" or the...

www.streetinsider.com

Benzinga

Akerna Announces $20M Convertible Debt Financing From Existing Institutional Investors

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN), a cannabis-focused software company, reported Tuesday it has signed a securities purchase agreement for a $20 million convertible debt financing with existing institutional investors who hold the company's currently outstanding convertible notes. The net proceeds from the issuance of the new senior secured convertible notes will be...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Stolt-Nielsen Limited Resolved the Cancellation of Treasury Shares

LONDON, October 6, 2021 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) (the "Company") today announced that the board of directors of the Company has resolved that 5,610,000 common shares and 1,402,500 founder's shares, previously held by the Company as treasury shares, shall be cancelled and thereafter be available for re-issue (the "Treasury Share Cancellation").
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 AvePoint, Inc. For: Oct 01 Filed by: Wu Sophia

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION. Washington, D.C. 20549. STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP. Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Global Helium Corp. Announces Completion of $5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES. CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Global Helium Corp. (CSE:HECO)(OTC PINK:HECOF) (the "Company" or "Global"), a helium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has completed a $5 million non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Company issued 7,774,820 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.65 per Unit for gross proceeds of $5,053,633. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $1.00 for a period of two (2) years following closing of the Private Placement. Broker's fees totaling $142,386 (2.8%) of the gross proceeds and 218,695 Warrants have been paid in connection with the Private Placement.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Rexel enters into an agreement to buy Mayer

Rexel announces it has reached agreement to acquire Mayer, a major distributor of electrical products and services in the Eastern part of the USA, further building up its presence in the world's leading market for electrical supplies.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Gold Resource Corporation Enters Into Arrangement Agreement With Aquila Resources Inc.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation ( " GRC " or the " Company ") (NYSE American:GORO) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the " Arrangement Agreement ") with Aquila Resources Inc. (" Aquila ") (TSX:AQA)(OTCQB: AQARF) providing for the acquisition by GRC of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Aquila by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the " Transaction ").
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Globant (GLOB) acquires Atix Labs

Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, announced today its acquisition of Atix Labs, a professional services company specialized in blockchain. This acquisition helps Globant to expand its offering in...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K RedHill Biopharma Ltd. For: Oct 06

FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer. (Translation of registrant's name into English) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐. Indicate by check mark if the...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Bit Digital (BTBT) Announces $80 Million Private Placement of Ordinary Shares

Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) (the "Company" or "Bit Digital"), a Cayman Island exempted company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with institutional investors to purchase 13,490,728 ordinary shares in a private placement. The Company will also issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 10,118,046 ordinary shares. The purchase price for one ordinary share and one warrant to purchase three-fourths of an ordinary share is $5.93. The warrants have an exercise price of $7.91 per whole ordinary share, will be exercisable immediately, and will have a term equal to three and one-half years following the effective date of the resale registration statement registering the ordinary shares and warrant shares.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

AMERCO (UHAL) Announces $600 Million Private Placement of Senior Unsecured Notes

AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), announced today that it has entered into a note purchase agreement to issue $600 million of fixed rate senior unsecured notes (the "Notes") in a private placement offering with a weighted average interest rate of 2.59% as of the issuance date. The...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Cloud DX Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Cloud DX Inc. ("Cloud" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:CDX)...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) Announces $30M Private Share Placement at $3.92/sh

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological disorders and kidney diseases, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with ten accredited investors in a private placement of $30 million of DiaMedica's common shares at a purchase price of $3.92 per share, equal to the per share closing price of the Company's common shares on September 24, 2021.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

TDH Holdings (PETZ) Announces Entry into Agreement for Registered Direct Placement of $9.1 Million of Common Shares and Warrants

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) ("TDH" or the "Company"), a PRC-based company that specializes in the development, manufacturing and sales of pet food products in China and beyond, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain investors for a registered direct placement of $9.1 million of common shares and accompanying warrants at a price of $0.89 per share and $0.02 per warrant. The Company will issue an aggregate of 10,000,000 common shares and warrants to purchase an aggregate of 20,000,000 common shares to the investors. The warrants are initially exercisable at $2.16 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of the securities, before deducting fees payable to the Placement Agent and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company will be approximately $9.1 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

World Copper Closes First Tranche of $4.0 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) ("World Copper" or the "Company") reports that, pursuant to their news release dated September 7, 2021, the Company has closed a first tranche of the Placement. On September 29, 2021 the Company issued 1,657,500 Units for gross proceeds of $659,000.00. Each unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional share of the Company for a period of two years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.60 per share. The expiry of the Warrants may be accelerated if the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") is equal to or greater than $1.00 for a minimum of twenty consecutive trading days and a notice of acceleration is provided in accordance with the terms of the Warrants.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Remark Holdings (MARK) Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions and digital media properties, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with a single institutional investor in a private placement of 4,237,290 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to 4,237,290 shares of common stock at a combined purchase price of $1.18 per share and accompanying warrant for gross proceeds of approximately $5.0 million before deducting transaction fees and other estimated offering expenses. The warrants will have an exercise price of $1.35 per share, will be immediately exercisable and will expire five years from the date of an effective registration statement covering the shares underlying the warrants.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Quaterra Resources Closes Second Tranche of Oversubscribed Private Placement, Increases Private Placement and Announces Grant of Options

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2021) - Quaterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: QTA) (OTCQB: QTRRF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed an oversubscribed second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). Stephen Goodman, President states that, "The Company appreciates the support of existing shareholders and insiders, and welcomes our new investors." Proceeds will be used to advance the company's assets, primarily its MacArthur copper oxide project in Nevada, and general working capital.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Canadian Palladium Closes Flow-Through Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2021) - Canadian Palladium Resources Inc.(CSE: BULL) (FSE: DCR1) (OTCQB: DCNNF)("Canadian Palladium" or the "Company")is pleased to announce that it has arranged for and closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") raising aggregate gross proceeds of $715,000 through 6,217,389 flow-through units (the "FT Units") of the Company at a price of $0.115 per Unit.
MARKETS

