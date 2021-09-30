Appia Announces Retaining Resource Consultants to Prepare NI 43-101 Report

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2021) - Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: HVT) (OTCQB: HRVOF) ("Harvest One" or the "Company"), a uniquely positioned cannabis-infused and non-infused consumer packaged goods ("CPG") leader, announces that further to the press release of the Company dated July 26, 2021, relating to the strategic advisory and consulting services to the Company (the "Consulting Services") to be provided by an arm's length service provider, Jonathan Carroll (the "Consultant"), the Company has issued 300,000 warrants (the "Warrants") to the Consultant pursuant to the terms of the consulting agreement entered into relating to the Consulting Services (the "Consulting Agreement").

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO