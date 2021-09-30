CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appia Announces Retaining Resource Consultants to Prepare NI 43-101 Report

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - Appia Energy Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF)(FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that the Company has retained the services of consultants Watts, Griffis and McOuat Limited ("WGM") based in Toronto as advisors to the Alces Lake Rare Earth Element (REE) Project. WGM will be monitoring progress on the project pursuant to issuing a technical report (National Instrument 43-101) following the conclusion of the current exploration program later this year.

