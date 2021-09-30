CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Dollar Corporate Update

 6 days ago

The Company is cashed up and eager to restart exploration drilling at La Joya. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQB: SLVDF) ("Silver...

StreetInsider.com

Golden Independence Provides PEA and Corporate Updates

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2021) - Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) ("Golden Independence" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Independence project ("Independence Project") and to provide a general corporate update.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Gold Resource Corporation Enters Into Arrangement Agreement With Aquila Resources Inc.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation ( " GRC " or the " Company ") (NYSE American:GORO) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the " Arrangement Agreement ") with Aquila Resources Inc. (" Aquila ") (TSX:AQA)(OTCQB: AQARF) providing for the acquisition by GRC of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Aquila by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the " Transaction ").
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Global Helium Corp. Announces Completion of $5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES. CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Global Helium Corp. (CSE:HECO)(OTC PINK:HECOF) (the "Company" or "Global"), a helium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has completed a $5 million non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Company issued 7,774,820 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.65 per Unit for gross proceeds of $5,053,633. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $1.00 for a period of two (2) years following closing of the Private Placement. Broker's fees totaling $142,386 (2.8%) of the gross proceeds and 218,695 Warrants have been paid in connection with the Private Placement.
BUSINESS
clevelandstar.com

Corporate Update for Flame Seal Products, Inc.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / In 2020, Flame Seal Products, Inc. (FSP) entered voluntary bankruptcy proceedings after the Covid Pandemic shut down the majority of its business. FSP had limited capital to sustain operations for more than several months. Its principal creditor and largest shareholder, Flame Seal, LLC (a private limited liability corporation) became debtor-in-possession during the proceedings and, having acquired FSP's principal business and intellectual property assets, provided FSP operating capital to continue supplying products to existing customers as they slowly emerge from the Pandemic.
BUSINESS
gold-eagle.com

US Dollar On Plan, Attended By The Gold/Silver Ratio

US dollar (DXY) has activated its Inverted H&S, Gold/Silver maintains its uptrend, watch silver going foward…. I do not make predictions because I do not pretend to be a guru.* But NFTRH has been tracking what has been an uptrend in the US dollar for all of 2021, keeping us well aware of the potentials being realized from late summer into the fall. A higher low was made in May and now a higher high, completing an Inverted Head & Shoulders pattern that we’ve been projecting since USD put in the theoretical right side shoulder last spring.
CURRENCIES
StreetInsider.com

Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB: CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") today announces that Mr. Gregg Gegunde, Chief Operating Officer of the Company, has also assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer alongside Mr. Don Allan, who will remain President and Chair of the Board of Cielo. Mr. Allan and Mr. Gegunde will share the responsibilities previously undertaken solely by Mr. Allan as the Company continues through its next phase of growth.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Newport Gold INC. Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / NEWPORT GOLD INC. (OTC PINKS:NWPG) (the 'company') is pleased to announce the following update on the company's business and corporate objectives for the remainder of 2021 and beyond. The company is focussed on advancing an exploration and drilling program on its wholly owned Manitou mining claim, located in the Burnt Basin property in the Greenwood Mining division in British Columbia. The company suspended planned exploration work in 2020 due to Covid-19 related concerns.
BUSINESS
ValueWalk

Bitcoin. Silver and Gold Price, October Market Update

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) value retreated after the U.S. jobless claim came in at 362,000 last week against 351,000 a week before. Since Bitcoin has an inverse correlation effect with the U.S. dollar, Bitcoin spiked up to 47,337.40 USD. The Federal Reserve also hinted at tapering its asset purchasing program which will keep interest rates low.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Dow aims to add $3 billion to core earnings by 2030 with new net-zero unit

(Reuters) -Dow unveiled on Wednesday plans to boost its core earnings by $3 billion a year over the next decade, with investments that include building a new net-zero carbon emissions ethylene and derivatives facility in Alberta, Canada. The chemicals maker, once part of DowDupont, joins a growing list of companies...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Kingfisher Successfully Concludes Diamond Drilling Program at the Goldrange Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB: KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on diamond drilling at the Goldrange Project as the Company awaits analytical results. Goldrange is located approximately 25 km south of the town of Tatla Lake in Southwest British Columbia.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Stolt-Nielsen Limited Resolved the Cancellation of Treasury Shares

LONDON, October 6, 2021 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) (the "Company") today announced that the board of directors of the Company has resolved that 5,610,000 common shares and 1,402,500 founder's shares, previously held by the Company as treasury shares, shall be cancelled and thereafter be available for re-issue (the "Treasury Share Cancellation").
BUSINESS
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
The Motley Fool

Where to Invest $1,500 Right Now

The best way to generate wealth through the stock market is to buy and hold shares of great companies for many years. Both of these stocks are down year-to-date, but each has a tremendous history of growth and can keep delivering. If you're looking for great stocks to invest your...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Down More Than 20% Year to Date, Buy These 4 Stocks for an End of the Year Rebound

The market, which appeared impervious to negative news earlier this year, witnessed the largest monthly decline in September since March 2020. However, given the expectation of a strong third-quarter earnings season and a potent catalyst with the infrastructure bill and reconciliation package, the market could see a solid rebound later this year. Therefore, we think fundamentally sound stocks Lufax Holdings (LU), Addus HomeCare (ADUS), Tupperware Brands (TUP), and Outbrain Inc. (OB), which have slumped more than 20% year-to-date, could witness a solid upside.
STOCKS
fxempire.com

Silver Price Prediction – Prices Consolidate as Dollar Gains Toe Hold

Silver prices edged lower on Tuesday and traded in a tight range. The dollar found traction after declining for 2 consecutive trading session. The drop in the greenback came despite higher Treasury yields. Since gold is priced in U.S. dollars, a stronger U.S. currency makes gold less attractive in other currencies. The U.S. Trade Deficit rallied to a record high in August, as imports surged.
MARKETS

